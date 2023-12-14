2 victims identified after separate crashes in Florence County, coroner confirms

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have died following two separate crashes in the county a day apart, according to the coroner’s office.

County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the first crash happened on Monday, Dec. 11 around 10:45 a.m. on North Williston Road in Florence. The victim crossed over into another lane and crashed into another vehicle. She was identified as 44-year-old Jessica Lynn Shaw of Florence.

In the second incident, on Dec. 12, on South Irby Street at Poor Farm Road in Effingham around 5:50 a.m. the victim, 23-year-old Dustin Matthew Brown, of Darlington, rear-ended a cement truck. Brown was airlifted to MUSC in Charleston where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Von Lutcken confirmed a third victim but has not yet released the ID as the family has yet to be notified.

