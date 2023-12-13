‘Take a leap of faith’: Grand Strand family shares story of hope thanks to Salvation Army program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people are familiar with the Salvation Army due to the organization’s most visible initiatives like the Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaign.

Although these seasonal donation drives wrap up after the holidays, families across our area need help all year long.

That’s why the Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee launched the LIFNAV program last year.

According to the website, LIFNAV’s vision is to help socially displaced individuals experience “the fullness of life through transformational relationships with self, others, God, and all creation” by helping participants plan and work toward their individual quality of life goals.

WMBF News had the opportunity to speak with one local mom who is part of that program. She shares what the Salvation Army has done for her family and why she believes it’s so important for everyone to do their part to show love beyond Christmas.

“I used to just donate here all the time,” Latarra Odom recalled. “Never did I think to go to the next building over to have this experience.”

For Odom, the Salvation Army isn’t just an organization that makes spirits bright during the holidays. It’s been part of her life for as long as she can remember.

“I grew up in Syracuse, New York,” she said. “Salvation Army there was financial literacy for my mom, Christmas for the household, home-buyer assistance, and mentoring for my mom to have that focus to be able to build a household structure for us.”

As a hard-working mother of two with a master’s degree in business, she’s drawn to the program’s education and outreach components.

“It’s not just for a struggling family. It’s for any family who needs any type of assistance and it’s not just monetary,” Odom explains.

So, when her daughters brought home a flyer from school about the Salvation Army.

“I said, you know, I’ve got to take a leap of faith,” she said.

Her daughters are now the third generation from her family to grow through the Salvation Army’s programs and opportunities.

After just one year of participating in the program, Odom said their growth is undeniable.

“They have more confidence. They have more bounce with themselves,” she said. “[Saying things] like ‘Mom, I can do anything!’ Because the one thing they were afraid of… they overcame it.’

That includes learning to play the trumpet and even performing on stage, singing the National Anthem before a baseball game at Pelican’s Ballpark, and going to camp.

“Some kids don’t get to go outside of their zip code,” Odom explained. “So, the fact that they got to go to another state to experience the outdoors.”

These opportunities for children and families are made possible thanks to holiday donations from members of the community-- planting a seed that blooms year-round.

“From them coming here, the blossom is like a rose growing out of concrete. They have grown so much,” Odom added.

So, when it comes to giving-- whether it’s through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, Red Kettle Campaign, or just donating online-- Odom wants to remind everyone that the lives you’re impacting are closer than you think.

“It’s right here in your backyard… and I am a witness of that,” she said.

