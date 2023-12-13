Submit a Tip
Police ID pair charged after drugs found in Surfside Beach home

Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
Joshua Lowery, Nicole Acevedo
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified two people arrested after drugs and firearms were found at a Surfside Beach home last week.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said 27-year-old Joshua Lowery and 35-year-old Nicole Acevedo both face charges in connection to the search of a home on South Myrtle Drive on Dec. 8.

The department said “illegal narcotics, cash and weapons” were among the items seized.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said "illegal narcotics, cash and weapons" were among items found in a search on Friday.(Surfside Beach PD)

Authorities said Acevedo was taken into custody at the time of the search, while Lowery was arrested on Tuesday. Both also lived at the home, according to police.

The two each face charges related to trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and psilocybin. They’re also each charged with a count of possession near a park/playground.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services was also notified regarding children living in the home. The Horry County Police Department also assisted Surfside Beach police with the search.

“Thank you to the concerned person(s) that reported illegal activity at a home in Surfside Beach which attacks the reputation of the Family Beach. We will not tolerate drug activity that places the safety and welfare of our citizens at risk,” Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said in a statement. “We are proud of the hard work done by our officers to quickly stop these alleged activities, and we thank our partners with the Horry County Police Department, and the South Carolina Department of Social Services for their assistance.”

Online records show Acevedo was released on a $50,000 bond a day after her arrest. Lowery, meanwhile, remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

