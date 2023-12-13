New security cameras approved for Surfside Beach Pier
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Surfside Beach approved a security package that includes new cameras going on its soon-to-be-open pier.
Town administrator Gerald Vincent told WMBF News that 15 cameras from HTC were approved by the town council on Tuesday.
The total cost is expected to be around $24,000.
A vote for a security package costing around $60,000 was deferred from a meeting in October.
Engineers expect the pier, which has faced construction delays, to be completed by New Year’s Day.
