New security cameras approved for Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Surfside Beach approved a security package that includes new cameras going on its soon-to-be-open pier.

Town administrator Gerald Vincent told WMBF News that 15 cameras from HTC were approved by the town council on Tuesday.

The total cost is expected to be around $24,000.

A vote for a security package costing around $60,000 was deferred from a meeting in October.

Engineers expect the pier, which has faced construction delays, to be completed by New Year’s Day.

