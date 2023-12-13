Myrtle Beach leaders hope weekend bowl game brings more visitors to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A change in the bowl game schedule could mean larger crowds in the Grand Strand this upcoming weekend.

For the past three years, the Myrtle Beach Bowl has taken place on a Monday.

But this year, the bowl game will take place on Saturday between Georgia Southern and Ohio University and could draw in more people during the off-season.

Jonathan Paris, the executive director for sports tourism for Myrtle Beach, said this game brings in a lot of extra money for hotels and restaurants which see a slowdown this time of year.

“[Last year] a little over 10,000 hotel rooms were used for the bowl game,” Paris said. “Obviously that’s great because this is kind of a slower time of the year for us.”

Paris said last year UConn and Marshall fans visited plenty of restaurants and attractions and part of the reason fans chose those places is because of the chamber.

“We provide the bowl staff a lot of information that they can get out,” Paris said. “They put out fan fest guides, they put out lots of information, and all of that is fed through the websites and the media that we have that really direct them.”

Paris said the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has seen an increase in out-of-town attendees throughout the past three years, but they’ve also seen an increase in locals who attend the game.

“A lot more locals have taken advantage of the bowl game being here,” Paris said. “There’s only 36 or 37 cities in the country that actually have a bowl game, so we’re very fortunate to have one, and things that we do here from the chamber and the CBB. It’s always great to create opportunities for our local residents as well.”

The Myrtle Beach Bowl kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

