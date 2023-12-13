‘Make the leap into the future’: New EV charging station installed in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The city of Conway is looking towards the future, becoming the first municipality in Horry County to unveil city-owned electric vehicle chargers.

Conway is the only municipality in Horry County to be awarded grant funding from Santee Cooper’s EVolve Grant Program, which allowed them to install the charger off Main Street across from City Hall.

The grant could be used for a variety of electric vehicle projects such as research, EV charging infrastructure, and electric fleet conversion, which has also been a topic of discussion between Santee Cooper and the city of Conway.

Santee Cooper Electric Vehicle Program Manager, Timothy Suggs said he was very impressed with how forward-thinking the city of Conway has been when it comes to electric vehicles.

“To have a city wanting to make that push to be the first in our county and make the leap into the future of electric vehicles said a lot about the leadership here in Conway,” said Suggs.

Other recipients of the EVolve grant included Coastal Carolina University, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, McLeod Health Seacoast, and Elite Home Care.

Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said the city was awarded nearly $10,000 to invest in charging infrastructure and knows the investment is needed as more vehicles are becoming electric or hybrid.

Emrick said that placing these chargers in the right spot in the city, it could also help local businesses bring in new customers who are looking for something to do while their vehicle is charging for up to an hour.

“When you come to Conway it may take you 15 minutes to an hour to charge your vehicle so now while you’re doing that now you can shop in our stores or eat at one of our locally owned restaurants,” said Emrick.

Santee Cooper is expecting to add roughly 30 more charging stations in 2024 and will be accepting another round of applicants for the EVolve grant in March.

