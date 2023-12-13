Loris man charged in Sunday morning shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting someone with a handgun in the Loris area.

Allize Bellamy, 27, of Loris, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Horry County police were called out around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday to Paddock Road for a shooting.

Investigators at the scene found a spent shell casing where the victim, who was shot in the leg, said the shooting happened.

The victim also gave the officers Bellamy’s name and a description of his car, according to arrest warrants.

Authorities then got Bellamy’s address, where they saw a car matching the victim’s description, an incident report states. Bellamy was there and ultimately arrested after authorities began calling out to him, the report states.

Bellamy is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

