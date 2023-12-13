LIVE: Coastal Carolina holds press conference ahead of Hawai’i Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football program will provide some updates ahead of the Chanticleers’ appearance in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl later this month.

Head coach Tim Beck is expected to address the media along with offensive lineman Will McDonald and safety Clayton Isbell.

The Chants will face San Diego State in the program’s fourth-ever bowl game on Dec. 23. The bowl game will also come amid a string of players entering the transfer portal, including quarterback Grayson McCall.

WMBF News will stream the press conference in its entirety and provide updates as they become available.

