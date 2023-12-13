Submit a Tip
LIVE: Coastal Carolina holds press conference ahead of Hawai’i Bowl

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football program will provide some updates ahead of the Chanticleers’ appearance in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl later this month.

Head coach Tim Beck is expected to address the media along with offensive lineman Will McDonald and safety Clayton Isbell.

The Chants will face San Diego State in the program’s fourth-ever bowl game on Dec. 23. The bowl game will also come amid a string of players entering the transfer portal, including quarterback Grayson McCall.

WMBF News will stream the press conference in its entirety and provide updates as they become available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

