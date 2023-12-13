‘Let us be festive’: Surfside Beach family claims HOA removed their Christmas decorations

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of a neighborhood is fighting their homeowner’s association to keep their beloved Christmas decorations standing.

“Let us be festive HOA,” said one neighbor. “I never imagined Christmas decorations would become an issue. You see homes all over the place decorated with tons of decorations.”

Several residents in the Ocean Pines 1 neighborhood said they were asked to take down decorations, outside their unit courtyards.

The Rodriguez family were preparing to celebrate their first Christmas in Surfside Beach, with their three kids. They spent the day decorating their yard with tinsel and ornaments. When they didn’t comply with a “Holiday Decorations Reminder” email, WMBF News was told the HOA’s president went around the neighborhood removing the decor herself.

The Rodriguez’s father, Esteban saw the HOA president in action.

“I go outside and look and see she’s taking down the decorations,” said Esteban.

Several people called the HOA’s behavior disappointing and the Rodriguez family’s children were also upset when they came back from school that day.

“The very first thing she said, she wasn’t even out of the car yet, ‘Where’s my Christmas decorations?’” said their mother, Jessica Rodriguez.

The family claims management didn’t tell them about the decoration policy when they moved in over the summer.

In a nine-page copy of Oceans Pines 1 Rules and Regulations WMBF News received, there are no rules that specifically apply to holiday decorations.

While the Rodriguez family admits their neighborhood is strict, they said they feel blindsided as they are now fighting a legal battle just before the holidays.

They’re also urging others to educate themselves before making a move into a new neighborhood.

“Do your research before moving into an HOA community, and if possible try to be the change and know your rules and regulations. Your rights,” said Jessica.

WMBF News reached out to the Ocean Pines 1 HOA president and she was in Maryland. She directed us to Old Colony Reality, where a manager said all HOA members were in training Tuesday and could not answer any questions.

