‘It’s challenging for us’: Homeless shelters prepare for influx as temperatures drop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A drop in temperatures is giving several Grand Strand organizations a push to help more people in need by making sure everyone has a warm place to sleep at night.

From supplying extra blankets to opening their doors to everyone, shelters across Myrtle Beach are doing what they can to help.

“When the weather outside is inclement in any way that is dangerous or hazardous for somebody to be outside overnight we open our doors for code blue,” said Chief Executive Officer of New Directions Kathy Jenkins.

Jenkins said this time of year is the most crucial. With temperatures dropping across the Grand Strand, she said helping those in need is a priority, despite the limited number of beds.

“It’s challenging for us because we already have a full house,” said Jenkins. “So, when we do a code blue then we are prepared for any number of people who might decide at 8:00 tonight that wow, ‘it’s going to be too cold for me or it’s going to be too rainy for me, I need to in’.”

Across its four shelters in Myrtle Beach, Jenkins said New Directions can house about 250 people each night, all on a first-come first serve basis.

Other nonprofits, like The Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach, aim to help with things like necessities, utilities and even rent payments.

“We provide non-cooked food for someone who is homeless,” said Executive Director Tracy Gardner. “We’ll pack up food, hygiene supplies, we do many hygiene kits We currently have blankets, hats, socks, things that they need to help them stay warm outside.”

Gardner said the organization will be close to giving out 245,000 pounds of food by the end of the year.

“Food insecurity, people need food,” she said. “We’re giving out more food than we ever have in the past two months, over 1,500 lbs of food a day we give out so food is a big thing and people are really struggling with the cost of living, and groceries going up so it’s all-encompassing, whether it’s their electric bill, their rent.”

Jenkins said the New Directions shelters depend on dozens of donors and volunteers to operate but she hopes to add more beds within the next year.

“There are so many people out there who are just a paycheck away from being homeless,” said Jenkins. “It can happen to anyone, and it does happen to anyone. If you are willing to come in and get help and you are experiencing homelessness we will do everything that we can for you to help you get back to the your best life possible.”

Jenkins said New Directions plans to operate under code blue for the rest of this week.

