Inlet Square Mall redevelopment one step closer to reality

By Eric Richards
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, during the brief and final Horry County Council meeting for the year, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance to authorize and approve an agreement for the development of the Inlet Square Mall property.

The ordinance reads the development would be an industrial and business park between Horry and Georgetown Counties.

This is an ordinance that has received favorable responses from the administration committee in previous discussions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | ‘We’re excited about this new chapter’: Inlet Square Mall redevelopment in early stages of planning

A couple of weeks ago, the new owners of Inlet Square Mall announced that the interior mall is set to close in the first quarter of 2024 as they prepare to redevelop the property.

“Interior malls across America have become increasingly difficult to operate, and Inlet Square has not been immune from that trend. We regret the impact this decision will have on our current tenants; however, due to vacancy rates and other economic pressures, operating the interior mall is simply no longer viable,” said Paramount Development Corporation, an agent for the owners, in a statement to WMBF News.

The Planet Fitness and Belk department store will both stay on, while all other retailers were told to move out by the middle of January when the mall will officially close down.

Planet Fitness and Belk customers will have access to their locations, but not to the interior of the mall which will be closed off.

The developer said the revitalization will include retail, restaurants, hotels, and medical facilities.

An official timeline from start to finish has not been released.

The second reading of the ordinance is expected on the Jan. 2 meeting agenda.

