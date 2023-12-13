Submit a Tip
Horry County veterinarian accused of violating drug distribution laws

Kelsey Strickland(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A veterinarian in Horry County is accused of providing false documents for a certain drug.

Kelsey Strickland, the owner of Blue Ribbon Equine Services in Green Sea, was arrested last month and faces four charges of violating drug distribution laws.

WMBF News obtained arrest warrants from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that show the offenses date back to June 2021.

The warrants state she obtained quantities of Butorphanol, which is a medication that can be used to alleviate pain in horses and other animals.

According to the warrants, there were four instances where the drug was falsely documented. In two of those instances, the warrants show she provided false documents stating that she had administered Butorphanol to multiple horses.

“The defendant failed to maintain proper administration records for Butorphanol (a schedule IV narcotic controlled substance) leading to a significant discrepancy in its accounting,” the warrants state.

The South Carolina Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners shows that Strickland’s license is still active.

We have reached out to Strickland for a comment. Her attorney said that they have no comment at this time.

