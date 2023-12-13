Submit a Tip
Heard a big boom overnight? Here’s what may have caused it.

The WMBF News crew heard it around 3 a.m., too. (file photo)
The WMBF News crew heard it around 3 a.m., too. (file photo)(Source: Don Taggart/USAF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many in the Grand Strand may have had their sleep interrupted by an overnight booming noise.

The WMBF News crew heard it around 3 a.m., too.

The sudden boom was likely caused by military training exercises.

Shaw Airforce Base shared in a news release they are running F-16′s Monday through Friday between Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

This means people in the area may hear “increased military aircraft noise” during the exercise.

WMBF News is working to confirm with the base that the noise heard around Wednesday morning was from these exercises.

