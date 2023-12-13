Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

HCFR: Crash involving utility pole on Highway 17 in Little River injures 1; traffic blocked

HCFR
HCFR(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic in Little River are blocked Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched around 3:37 p.m. to the are of Highway 17 and Fairway Drive for the single-vehicle crash.

One person was taken to the hospital.

While crews work on the scene, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boom was heard by many, including the WMBF News crew, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (file photo)
Heard a big boom overnight? Here’s what caused it.
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
George Rowell
Horry County police capture larceny suspect hiding under leaves
Tyler Doyle's Aunt holds a hand painted photo gifted from close family friends, Tony and...
‘I’m never going to stop fighting’: Family of missing boater hopeful as SLED joins investigation
Neighborhood fights HOA over holiday decorations.
‘Let us be festive’: Surfside Beach family claims HOA removed their Christmas decorations

Latest News

Loris man charged in Sunday morning shooting
Veterinarian accused of violating drug distribution laws
Surfside Beach Town Council will vote Tuesday night on a 19 camera security package for the pier.
New security cameras approved for Surfside Beach Pier
Allize Bellamy, 27, of Loris, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon...
Loris man charged in Sunday morning shooting