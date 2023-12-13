HCFR: Crash involving utility pole on Highway 17 in Little River injures 1; traffic blocked

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic in Little River are blocked Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched around 3:37 p.m. to the are of Highway 17 and Fairway Drive for the single-vehicle crash.

One person was taken to the hospital.

While crews work on the scene, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

