Grayson McCall commits to NC State

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Coastal Carolina’s most decorated football players is taking his talents to North Carolina.

Grayson McCall announced Wednesday his commitment to play at NC State for his final year of eligibility, ending his five-year stint with the Chanticleers.

The three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year totaled just over 10,000 passing yards and over 100 total touchdowns during his time at Coastal.

McCall announced his intention to enter the transfer portal late last month.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

