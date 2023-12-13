Grayson McCall commits to NC State

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Coastal Carolina’s most decorated football players is taking his talents to North Carolina.

Grayson McCall announced Wednesday his commitment to play at NC State for his final year of eligibility, ending his five-year stint with the Chanticleers.

The three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year totaled just over 10,000 passing yards and over 100 total touchdowns during his time at Coastal.

McCall announced his intention to enter the transfer portal late last month.

