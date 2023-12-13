Georgia Southern, Ohio teams arrive ahead of fourth-annual Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats football teams arrived in the Grand Strand Tuesday to settle in ahead of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The two teams will face off in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl and both head coaches spoke during a conference this week about how the teams are preparing for the game and how they feel about being able to participate in a bowl game this season.

The Eagles are familiar with the arena being a conference competition to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers but playing in a bowl game together to finish off the year is something Head Coach Clay Helton said is special.

“I’m so happy for them, I know when they hit the hotel and saw the beach and they got the bowl gifts and things like that,’ said Helton. “You know, it’s great 18- to 21-year-olds turn him back in the sixth graders. And sometimes the coaches do too, I felt it with my staff. We’re all excited to be here.”

Traveling from the midwest to the Grand Strand, Ohio Head Coach Tim Albin, said his players took in the beautiful views as they landed at the airport Tuesday.

“As we came out of the sky you could see the beach line,” said Albin. “And then we headed out over the ocean and there wasn’t a seat on the plane that didn’t have a face in it, looking out of both directions of the plane and me and my wife were sitting there just had a big smile.”

As players settle in and begin to prepare for the weekend match-up, coaches with continue to hone in on their game plans for a successful outcome.

WMBF News will hear more from the players and coaches throughout the week.

The fourth annual Myrtle Beach Bowl will kick off Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. with the game televised on ESPN.

