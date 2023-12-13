Georgetown County votes to provide additional funding to alleviate flooding in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents of Garden City will soon see significant relief in flooding after hurricanes and king tides.

Georgetown County Council approved a contract that will see improved stormwater drainage systems installed in Garden City. Two streets are a particular priority: South Waccamaw Drive and Dolphin Street.

Jeff Kosto, the deputy fire chief at the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department, said the flooding on South Waccamaw Drive is so severe at times that it hinders his team’s ability to perform essential services in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

“On South Waccamaw, it significantly floods,” Kosto said. “Makes it a little harder to get down here with our apparatus, ambulances mostly, to get to a patient or a call that we may need to go to.”

The county specifically approved more money for the drainage project Tuesday night. After the permitting process, the county had to amend designs, meaning there is more paving to be done than originally anticipated.

While the need for more materials is part of why the county needs more funding, the county’s director of public services, Ray Funnye, said that’s not the only reason.

“The additional costs are necessitated by the permitting requirements,” Funnye said. “We have some additional costs from inflation and the cost of concrete and asphalt material.”

With such frequent and severe flooding, residents have become accustomed to using best practices in the event of a flood. Kosto said he sees that from those he serves, but now and again, someone tries to brave the flood waters while driving.

“On occasion, you get someone that tries to drive through it and gets a little bit overwhelmed once they get into it. They stop and we’ll have to go out and get them, or something like that,” Kosto said. “The problem is when you can’t see the road and you try to drive out through it, you don’t know if the road’s still there or if it’s washed out.”

Kosto added that if you can’t see the road, turn around. In addition to the road potentially being washed out, you may not know how deep the flood water is.

South Waccamaw Drive is a crucial roadway in Garden City, as it connects Horry and Georgetown counties in Garden City. The road runs through both counties.

Interestingly, it’s not Georgetown County’s responsibility to maintain South Waccamaw Drive; it’s a state-maintained road. Funnye said the county is just doing what it can to keep residents safe.

“South Waccamaw happens to be a state-maintained road,” Funnye said. “But the county of Georgetown felt the need to provide some assistance to improve the conditions along South Waccamaw Drive.”

The amended contract for the Garden City drainage improvements was under the consent agenda that was approved during Tuesday’s meeting.

