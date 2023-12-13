Submit a Tip
Former Marlboro County deputy, who recently transferred, dies off-duty

Sr. Deputy William Mosier died on Tuesday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Sr. Deputy William Mosier died on Tuesday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old deputy, who officials say “touched many lives.”

Sr. Deputy William Mosier died on Tuesday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Mosier transferred to the department in May after first serving the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said despite him no longer working there, his death sent waves of grief throughout the department.

“Rarely do you meet an individual who literally commands the presence of any room they enter, no matter who is in it. That was Will Mosier,” the post reads. ”It didn’t matter if you knew him for five minutes or five months, he made you feel like he had known you your whole life and wasn’t shy about his love for people.”

Mosier was hired in Sumter County as a certified class 1 deputy, and he was also a K-9 handler, partnering with Rojo.

Mosier pictured with children and his K-9 partner, Rojo
Mosier pictured with children and his K-9 partner, Rojo(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

It is unclear how Mosier died, but the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said it was “not duty-related.” They also said more information will be released as it becomes available.

“At the sheriff’s office, we are like family, so the passing of Sr. Deputy Mosier is difficult for us,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “He was down-to-earth, enthusiastic, committed to excellence, and had a good sense of humor. He was an excellent deputy and will be missed.”

Both departments asked for you to keep Mosier’s family in your thoughts.

