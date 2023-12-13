FIRST ALERT: Frosty mornings continue, watching Sunday for wind & rain potential
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool days and frosty mornings are expected through the start of the weekend before a coastal storm potentially brings increasing wind and rain by Sunday.
WEDNESDAY
After a chilly morning, temperatures will be the warmest this afternoon for the entire work week. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.
REST OF THE WEEK
A clear and chilly weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives on Thursday with winds stronger out of the northeast. That will keep temperatures in the lower 50s for highs Thursday under plenty of sunshine.
Thursday night will be the coldest of the week with the middle 30s inland and the upper 20s to near 30 at the beaches. A heavy frost is likely Thursday night into Friday morning.
Even into the weekend, we’ll remain on the cool side. Highs will reach the mid 50s for Friday before our attention turns to the coastal storm potential for the upcoming weekend.
COASTAL STORM POSSIBLE SUNDAY
A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then move across Florida. The track and strength of this system is still uncertain. The latest forecast models indicated the system will be close enough to the coast for increasing wind and gusty breezes on Sunday. Models are also suggesting the system could develop into a powerful coastal storm. In that case, stronger winds, heavy rain, beach erosion and even coastal flooding could become a concern.
New data will help to nail down the impacts from the system over the next few days. Based on the latest data, the weekend forecast features thickening clouds on Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the 50s to near 60.
Data continues to suggest this morning that increasing rain and gusty wind is likely. A stronger storm would result in more significant impacts. Regardless, with this still being near the coast, we’re going to highlight Sunday red for impacts. We want you to stay in the loop regarding Sunday. Right now, expect gusty winds and rounds of rain throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday morning. There’s still plenty of time for this to change and we want to be as transparent with this system as possible.
Expect many more updates from the First Alert Weather Team regarding this Sunday system throughout the day, online, on air and on that First Alert Weather App.
