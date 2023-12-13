FIRST ALERT: Frosty mornings continue, watching Sunday for wind & rain potential

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool days and frosty mornings are expected through the start of the weekend before a coastal storm potentially brings increasing wind and rain by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

After a chilly morning, temperatures will be the warmest this afternoon for the entire work week. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.

After a cold start, we warm up into the mid-upper 50s today under mostly sunny skies. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

A clear and chilly weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives on Thursday with winds stronger out of the northeast. That will keep temperatures in the lower 50s for highs Thursday under plenty of sunshine.

Rounds of chilly mornings and frost will continue through the rest of the work week. (WMBF)

Thursday night will be the coldest of the week with the middle 30s inland and the upper 20s to near 30 at the beaches. A heavy frost is likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

A dip in highs on Thursday will rebound back into the upper 50s to near 60 by the start of the weekend. (WMBF)

Even into the weekend, we’ll remain on the cool side. Highs will reach the mid 50s for Friday before our attention turns to the coastal storm potential for the upcoming weekend.

COASTAL STORM POSSIBLE SUNDAY

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then move across Florida. The track and strength of this system is still uncertain. The latest forecast models indicated the system will be close enough to the coast for increasing wind and gusty breezes on Sunday. Models are also suggesting the system could develop into a powerful coastal storm. In that case, stronger winds, heavy rain, beach erosion and even coastal flooding could become a concern.

A coastal storm will attempt to work right along the coast on Sunday. With a track right along the coast, plenty of rain and wind is expected for the beaches. Of course, confidence in the exact strength and track of this low continues to remain low at this point. (WMBF)

New data will help to nail down the impacts from the system over the next few days. Based on the latest data, the weekend forecast features thickening clouds on Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

We're keeping an eye on Sunday for a developing coastal low. That will pose a threat in both wind and rain for the area. (WMBF)

Data continues to suggest this morning that increasing rain and gusty wind is likely. A stronger storm would result in more significant impacts. Regardless, with this still being near the coast, we’re going to highlight Sunday red for impacts. We want you to stay in the loop regarding Sunday. Right now, expect gusty winds and rounds of rain throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday morning. There’s still plenty of time for this to change and we want to be as transparent with this system as possible.

We're going to highlight Sunday red for the potential impacts of both wind and rain from the coastal low. We hope that the trends can continue to push this system offshore. (WMBF)

Expect many more updates from the First Alert Weather Team regarding this Sunday system throughout the day, online, on air and on that First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.