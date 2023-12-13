Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boom was heard by many, including the WMBF News crew, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (file photo)
Heard a big boom overnight? Here’s what caused it.
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
George Rowell
Horry County police capture larceny suspect hiding under leaves
Tyler Doyle's Aunt holds a hand painted photo gifted from close family friends, Tony and...
‘I’m never going to stop fighting’: Family of missing boater hopeful as SLED joins investigation
Neighborhood fights HOA over holiday decorations.
‘Let us be festive’: Surfside Beach family claims HOA removed their Christmas decorations

Latest News

Loris man charged in Sunday morning shooting
Myrtle Beach tourism leaders hope weekend bowl game brings larger crowds
‘Make the leap into the future’: New EV charging station installed in Conway
Oyster shell recycling program could help environment
Veterinarian accused of violating drug distribution laws