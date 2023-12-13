Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Ex-husband admits to killing newlywed couple, authorities say

The suspect is the female victim's ex-husband. (WPTV, FAMILY PHOTO, PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WPTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV) - A Florida man is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of newlyweds, one of them his ex-wife. Authorities say he admitted to the killings.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Sony Josaphat after he turned himself in following the Saturday double homicide. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened but say two people, a man and woman, were shot and killed. The arrest report alleges Josaphat admitted to the shootings, saying “anger took over him.”

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Sony Josaphat in connection to the shooting deaths after he...
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Sony Josaphat in connection to the shooting deaths after he turned himself in. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.(Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV via CNN)

The victims were found lying on the sidewalk outside their home near West Palm Beach. The sheriff’s office is not releasing their names.

A woman who says she is the sister of the female victim says the pair were a recently married couple. She said they got married on her sister’s 45th birthday last Saturday.

Josaphat was divorced from the female victim on Nov. 22, according to a clerk record.

The victims were a recently married couple, according to a woman who says she is the sister of...
The victims were a recently married couple, according to a woman who says she is the sister of the female victim.(Source: Family photo, WPTV via CNN)

Neighbor Dicter Pineda says he heard several loud bangs about 8 a.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the shooting at 8:36 a.m., according to a news release.

“I heard what sounded like gunshots, but I thought people were just working on someone’s roof. So, I ignored it and went into the house. Then, later, when I went back outside, that’s when I saw all the police activity out here,” said Pineda through a translator.

Neighbors like Deanne Germeil say the two deaths came as a shock to the community. She says she didn’t know the victims personally, but they were members of her church.

“It’s pretty quiet, and we don’t have too many things over here. So, I don’t know how this happened,” Germeil said. “This is horrific, it’s terrible and I don’t know how to describe this.”

Josaphat remains in jail without bond. His next court date is Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle's Aunt holds a hand painted photo gifted from close family friends, Tony and...
‘I’m never going to stop fighting’: Family of missing boater hopeful as SLED joins investigation
George Rowell
Horry County police capture larceny suspect hiding under leaves
Surfside Beach town officials said an employee used a company credit card to buy uniforms when...
Hackers steal thousands of dollars from Town of Surfside Beach
It is still unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
‘Major’ crash impacting Florence County traffic clears
Health officials advise residents to get flu shots.
DHEC reports first child flu-related death in S.C. this season

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago.
Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts
Displaced families in southern Gaza struggle to keep water and mud out of their tents...
Ambush kills 9 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive
A Conway couple said they walked outside to a burning cross facing their home over...
‘We were speechless’: Cross burning in Conway has couple begging for change
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. A former American...
FBI to exhume woman’s body from unsolved 1969 killing in Netflix’s ‘The Keepers’
The WMBF News crew heard it around 3 a.m., too. (file photo)
Heard a big boom overnight? Here’s what may have caused it.