Dirty Myrtle Wing Company hosts' Christmas Toy Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday, December 16th, 4-7pm Dirty Myrtle Wing Company i having a an incredible Toy Drive event!

You can bring an unopened toy donation & enjoy a day of FREE activities!

You will be able to see cool cars, kids Skateboarding, BMX, Santa Claus, Delicious food, animals and a FREE meet & greet with children’s show host Handyman Hal!

It’s a cool day for kids to enjoy some cool things while benefiting other kids!

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.