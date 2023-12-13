Submit a Tip
Dirty Myrtle Wing Company hosts' Christmas Toy Drive

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday, December 16th, 4-7pm Dirty Myrtle Wing Company i having a an incredible Toy Drive event!

You can bring an unopened toy donation & enjoy a day of FREE activities!

You will be able to see cool cars, kids Skateboarding, BMX, Santa Claus, Delicious food, animals and a FREE meet & greet with children’s show host Handyman Hal!

It’s a cool day for kids to enjoy some cool things while benefiting other kids!

Learn more here!

