Conservation organization working to make oyster shell recycling more accessible in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Here in South Carolina, oyster dishes and oyster roasts are part of the culture.

“A lot of people are having backyard oyster roasts, you don’t just eat oysters when you’re at the restaurant,” said Trapper Fowler, North Coast Project Manager for the Coastal Conservation League. “I mean, folks like myself are having multiple roasts every year, especially around the holidays.”

But, Fowler also said recycling oyster shells after a roast can be a process.

“Someone like myself that lives out in the unincorporated, rural part of the county. I was having to drive two hours round trip to recycle my oyster shell,” said Fowler.

So, Fowler worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Horry County’s Solid Waste Authority to establish a pilot program for oyster shell recycling at the landfill right off Highway 90.

“We, too, thought it was a good idea,” said Esther Murphy, Director of Recycling and Corporate Affairs for the Horry County Solid Waste Authority. “There’s not very many located in the county, and we wanted to do our part in, you know, protecting natural resources, and definitely, we’re always promoting recycling.”

Holly Sommers, Oyster Shell Recycling and Planting Coordinator for SCDNR told WMBF News that the department has been working to expand oyster shell recycling options in Horry County for a while. She said recycling the shells is essential for the environment.

“They filter two and a half gallons of water every single hour, and that’s just one oyster. Because of the clustered formations that they build, they are also habitat-forming. They’re considered to be ecosystem engineers just by the way they grow,” said Sommers. “They help to stabilize the shoreline, again, because of those clustered formations.”

Sommers said people consume around 300,000 bushels of oysters in South Carolina every year, but, only 10 to 12 percent of those shells get recycled.

“The amount of oyster shells is there, and we have to purchase oyster shells out of state almost every single year to meet our replanting goals, which just doesn’t make sense. We should not have to do that,” said Sommers.

So, these organizations are working together to hopefully avoid that in years to come.

“We hope that it’s so successful that the county will see the need to have recycling bins at each convenience recycling center, or at least a few, a few of the bigger ones...so, that’s why we’re doing this,” said Fowler.

The program is open to everyone, and those who want to participate can drop off oyster shells at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority on Highway 90 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

