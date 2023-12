(CNN) - Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family is growing.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter Amora Princess Wilson on Instagram.

The baby weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce when she was born on Monday.

The singer and NFL quarterback have three other children together.

Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.