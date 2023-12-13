Submit a Tip
Bicyclist dies after hitting head on car windshield in North Myrtle Beach crash

North Myrtle Beach police were called at 3:10 p.m. to Highway 17 and 33rd Avenue South.
North Myrtle Beach police were called at 3:10 p.m. to Highway 17 and 33rd Avenue South.(MGN)
By Ashley Listrom and WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News received a police report detailing a deadly Saturday crash in North Myrtle Beach involving a bicyclist.

North Myrtle Beach police were called at 3:10 p.m. to Highway 17 and 33rd Avenue South.

After investigating, police learned the bicyclist, who was coming home from work, was crossing over Highway 17 during a green light.

A driver, identified as Kenneth McLaurint, turned in front of the bicyclist, failing to yield the right of way, and hit the bicyclist, according to the report. The impact threw the bicyclist over the handlebars, and the left side of her head hit McLaurint’s car windshield. Ultimately, she landed on the pavement.

The bicyclist was treated at the scene for a head injury. Police said she fought the injury but died on Monday after a stroke.

McLaurint told cops he could not see her crossing because of traffic on the highway and the uprights of his windscreen, or A-pillar, blocking his view while turning.

He was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way and found to be at fault, the report states.

The name of the bicyclist has not yet been released.

