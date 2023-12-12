Timmonsville shooting suspect turns himself in, chief says

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man authorities pegged as the suspect in a Timmonsville shooting is behind bars after turning himself in.

Za’zavion Dukes, 20, is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The charge stems from a Dec. 4 shooting on Honda Way, where Dukes is accused of shooting someone multiple times with a handgun, sending them to the hospital.

Timmonsville Police Chief James Allen told WMBF News the shooting resulted from an earlier domestic incident in Florence County.

Allen said Dukes turned himself in on Monday, five days after police announced he was a suspect.

Dukes is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.