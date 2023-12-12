Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘Major’ crash shuts down portion of Florence County road

Florence County Emergency Management said the southbound side of South Irby Street is shut...
Florence County Emergency Management said the southbound side of South Irby Street is shut down at Poor Farm Road because of the crash.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A serious crash is impacting Tuesday morning traffic in the Florence and Effingham areas.

Florence County Emergency Management said the southbound side of South Irby Street is shut down at Poor Farm Road because of the crash.

They ask drivers to use caution as crews respond to the “major” crash.

“Please allow extra time for travel and use an alternate route if needed,” the agency said.

It is unclear how long the roadway will be blocked or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and frosty early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Cold and frosty night, chilly and sunny week
MGN Online
Coroner: 14 and 16-year-old killed in Florence crash with stolen pickup truck
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
WAYNE POWELL
Suspect arrested in Lake City bank robbery; hold lifted for 2 nearby schools
Tyler Doyle's Aunt holds a hand painted photo gifted from close family friends, Tony and...
‘I’m never going to stop fighting’: Family of missing boater hopeful as SLED joins investigation

Latest News

We're giving you a First Alert to a colder week ahead.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly & sunny week ahead
Two new Carolina Forest Elementary schools under budget, committee says
Construction of two Carolina Forest elementary schools under budget, committee says
Expert shares tip for emotionally navigating the holiday season
Construction of two Carolina Forest elementary schools under budget, committee says