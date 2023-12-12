‘Major’ crash shuts down portion of Florence County road

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A serious crash is impacting Tuesday morning traffic in the Florence and Effingham areas.

Florence County Emergency Management said the southbound side of South Irby Street is shut down at Poor Farm Road because of the crash.

They ask drivers to use caution as crews respond to the “major” crash.

“Please allow extra time for travel and use an alternate route if needed,” the agency said.

It is unclear how long the roadway will be blocked or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

