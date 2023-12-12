Horry County police capture larceny suspect hiding under leaves

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in equipment and other items from a family in the Nichols area.

George Rowell faces several charges including grand larceny of $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods of more than $2,000.

The charges stem from a suspected larceny that took place on Sunday at a home along Highway 19.

Police said they saw track marks going from a storage shed on the property toward the road.

According to warrants, a witness saw the suspect with a stolen item and then chased after the suspect who ended up wrecking his vehicle in a ditch and then ran into the woods.

The Horry County Bloodhound Team was brought in along with a drone to help find the Rowell. Officers were able to locate him covered in leaves, according to the police report.

The report states that Rowell stole a number of items including a tractor, golf cart and Yeti cooler.

Warrants show that Rowell is connected to another theft that happened back in August when a trailer used to haul hay was stolen from a farm along Cherry Hill Road in the Loris area.

The suspect was captured multiple times on traffic cameras going from Horry County and Dillon County. Warrants state he also had a small child with him at the time.

Rowell is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.