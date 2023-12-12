Hackers steal thousands of dollars from Town of Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach town officials said an employee used a company credit card to buy uniforms which led to that card getting hacked.

They said the charges were made to an online food delivery service outside of the country.

The charges started in mid-August and continued through October, but the town didn’t start looking into the unusual account activity until the fourth charge was made.

Town administrator Gerald Vincent said they’re revamping its systems and holding training so this doesn’t happen again.

Town officials said scammers made four different, pricey purchases this fall through a food delivery service.

He told WMBF News, “We were kind of on a shoestring approach. Now, we’re changing out our services that are eight, nine years old. We are every day protecting the town’s confidential and financial information.”

Town officials said they’re used to seeing more obvious hack attempts and admit they may have to change how they train their workers to avoid another incident like this.

The town is now working with a credit card company to get the money back, but it’s still unclear exactly when that could happen.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.