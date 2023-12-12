Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Georgia man charged in 2022 Florence drive-by shooting that left 1 hurt

Daniel Ravion Jones, 26, of Sylvania, Georgia, is charged with attempted murder and possession...
Daniel Ravion Jones, 26, of Sylvania, Georgia, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News learned a second person has been charged in an August 2022 shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Daniel Ravion Jones, 26, of Sylvania, Georgia, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jones was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday, over a year after the Aug. 3, 2022, shooting on Brunson Street.

According to Jones’ arrest warrants, he went to the 600 block of Brunson Street with three others in a car registered to Tralishia Tameeka Skipper. Skipper was arrested days after the shooting and charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

Tralishia Tameeka Skipper
Tralishia Tameeka Skipper(Florence County Detention Center)

Jones, along with “co-def,” fired bullets at a woman, shooting her in the upper thigh, the arrest documents state.

“There were multiple rounds fired indicating that the def’s intent was to kill the victim,” the documents read.

Authorities said the suspects left, and the woman was taken to the hospital by a third party. When officers with the Florence Police Department arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting.

Jones was identified as a suspect through a photo line-up, according to the warrants.

Florence police said no other arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and frosty early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Cold and frosty night, chilly and sunny week
MGN Online
Coroner: 14 and 16-year-old killed in Florence crash with stolen pickup truck
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Tyler Doyle's Aunt holds a hand painted photo gifted from close family friends, Tony and...
‘I’m never going to stop fighting’: Family of missing boater hopeful as SLED joins investigation
WAYNE POWELL
Suspect arrested in Lake City bank robbery; hold lifted for 2 nearby schools

Latest News

George Rowell
Horry County police capture larceny suspect hiding under leaves
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
It is still unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
‘Major’ crash impacting Florence County traffic clears
Za’zavion Dukes, 20, is charged with one count of attempted murder.
Timmonsville shooting suspect turns himself in, chief says