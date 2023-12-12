Georgia man charged in 2022 Florence drive-by shooting that left 1 hurt

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News learned a second person has been charged in an August 2022 shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Daniel Ravion Jones, 26, of Sylvania, Georgia, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jones was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday, over a year after the Aug. 3, 2022, shooting on Brunson Street.

According to Jones’ arrest warrants, he went to the 600 block of Brunson Street with three others in a car registered to Tralishia Tameeka Skipper. Skipper was arrested days after the shooting and charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

Tralishia Tameeka Skipper (Florence County Detention Center)

Jones, along with “co-def,” fired bullets at a woman, shooting her in the upper thigh, the arrest documents state.

“There were multiple rounds fired indicating that the def’s intent was to kill the victim,” the documents read.

Authorities said the suspects left, and the woman was taken to the hospital by a third party. When officers with the Florence Police Department arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting.

Jones was identified as a suspect through a photo line-up, according to the warrants.

Florence police said no other arrests have been made in the case.

