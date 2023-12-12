Submit a Tip
‘The future’: Myrtle Beach leaders address need for more EV charging stations

By Julia Richardson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders discussed the possibility of installing more electric vehicle charging stations within city limits at Tuesday’s meeting.

While the city has a few stations already, some council members argued more are needed. But, they want to ensure the city is ready to take them on.

“Electrical vehicles are kind of like the emerging trend,” said Vincent Bettinazzi, battalion chief for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “It’s the new wave, the future.”

But, with that comes responsibility. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is already preparing for the day when more charging stations are installed.

“You have to think about the infrastructure that’s going to be required to support EV charging stations in the city, and we just wanted to kind of get ahead of the curve and kind of establish some rules and regulations to basically monitor these, but also make sure that when they are installed, they are installed correctly to a certain code,” said Bettinazzi.

Members of the fire department aren’t the only ones thinking about the possibility of these new charging stations. Tuesday, city council members received a presentation from Santee Cooper about what this could look like. Representatives for the electrical company gave them some suggestions-- including monitoring known EV customers and updating the electric grid as necessary.

“I don’t think we have enough, that’s the point,” said Councilman Phil Render.

Though Tuesday was Render’s last meeting, he wants to make sure the council is in a good place on this issue. He said he wants more charging stations available, especially for the thousands of tourists who come through Myrtle Beach every year.

But, he also wants to work with state leaders on how they get installed.

“(I want) guidelines for the safety of the installation of this type of infrastructure, and also tax credits so it makes it easier for my constituents to purchase vehicles so we can have a greener planet,” said Render.

Bettinazzi, who also serves as a training officer for MBFD, said while electric vehicles themselves are not dangerous, EV charging stations bring a new set of potential dangers firefighters haven’t seen before-- like fires starting during charging. He is making sure the department is prepared.

“On us, on the safety issues, like identifying like certain locations like hotels or businesses are maybe installing these, so that we as the fire department responding have a good idea of where these possible charging stations are located, and we have the safest way of basically identifying and getting ahead of any potential issues that could arise,” he said.

The presentation the council received on Tuesday was for educational purposes. It is unclear if, or when, more charging stations could come to Myrtle Beach.

