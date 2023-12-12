Submit a Tip
‘Fugitive’ wanted in Pee Dee shooting captured, facing multiple attempted murder charges

Michael Kellen Jacobs, 41, is facing five counts of attempted murder and several gun and drug...
Michael Kellen Jacobs, 41, is facing five counts of attempted murder and several gun and drug charges.(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The man Marlboro County authorities branded a fugitive has been caught weeks after he allegedly shot into an occupied car.

Michael Kellen Jacobs, 41, is facing five counts of attempted murder and several gun and drug charges.

Jacobs has been on the run since an Oct. 28 shooting, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

He allegedly shot into a car with five people inside, and deputies identified him as the suspect on the day of the shooting.

It wasn’t until Monday that Jacobs was caught with the help of several other agencies, including the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Jacobs was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center, where he will await a bond hearing.

