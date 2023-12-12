FIRST ALERT: Chilly & sunny week ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a chilly & frosty morning. This is all ahead of the week filled with cool days and cold nights.
TODAY
Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to warm up the car this morning. The kids will need the coat at the bus stop this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s for inland areas and low-mid 30s across the Grand Strand.
Temperatures will struggle, but eventually climb into the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon hours under sunny skies.
STAYING BELOW NORMAL
A clear and chilly weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 50s each day. The warmest day of the week arrives Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. A back door cold front will reenforce a colder shot of air, dropping highs back into the low-mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.
Each night will see temperatures drop into the 30s with several nights below freezing and more frost on the way. The coldest night of the week arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning, where everyone should be below freezing.
NEXT BIG WEATHER-MAKER
A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then move across Florida. The track and strength of this system is still very uncertain. If it tracks more north and into the Carolinas, then an increasingly wet and windy forecast is likely for Sunday. If the system stays mainly out to sea, then only minimal rain chances are expected. Here’s just a look at the two main scenarios we are watching.
We wish we could nail down the weekend forecast for you at this point, but we still need more time. Models continue to struggle with the strength, speed & placement of this incoming low pressure system. The new data this morning has nudged the rain a little further west. With that, we’ll bump up the rain chances to 40% on Saturday for the beaches. For now, we’ll keep rain chances at 30% for inland areas Sunday. We’re feeling more and more confident that Saturday will be rain-free for any weekend plans.
