Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: Chilly & sunny week ahead

We're giving you a First Alert to a colder week ahead.
We're giving you a First Alert to a colder week ahead.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a chilly & frosty morning. This is all ahead of the week filled with cool days and cold nights.

TODAY

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to warm up the car this morning. The kids will need the coat at the bus stop this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s for inland areas and low-mid 30s across the Grand Strand.

Grab the coat or heavier jacket for the kids today. It's a CHILLY morning.
Grab the coat or heavier jacket for the kids today. It's a CHILLY morning.(WMBF)

Temperatures will struggle, but eventually climb into the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon hours under sunny skies.

Highs will climb into the middle 50s today for the beaches. We'll see temperatures a couple...
Highs will climb into the middle 50s today for the beaches. We'll see temperatures a couple degrees colder along the I-95 corridor.(WMBF)

STAYING BELOW NORMAL

A clear and chilly weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 50s each day. The warmest day of the week arrives Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. A back door cold front will reenforce a colder shot of air, dropping highs back into the low-mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Highs will struggle and we will stay in the 50s for the entire work week.
Highs will struggle and we will stay in the 50s for the entire work week.(WMBF)

Each night will see temperatures drop into the 30s with several nights below freezing and more frost on the way. The coldest night of the week arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning, where everyone should be below freezing.

Frost will be widespread Wednesday morning and Friday morning. Frost will likely be patchy and...
Frost will be widespread Wednesday morning and Friday morning. Frost will likely be patchy and more confined to the inland areas Thursday and Saturday morning.(WMBF)

NEXT BIG WEATHER-MAKER

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then move across Florida. The track and strength of this system is still very uncertain. If it tracks more north and into the Carolinas, then an increasingly wet and windy forecast is likely for Sunday. If the system stays mainly out to sea, then only minimal rain chances are expected. Here’s just a look at the two main scenarios we are watching.

All eyes will be on our next weather maker and a developing low pressure system. The...
All eyes will be on our next weather maker and a developing low pressure system. The difference in models keeps the confidence low for both Sunday & Monday.(WMBF)

We wish we could nail down the weekend forecast for you at this point, but we still need more time. Models continue to struggle with the strength, speed & placement of this incoming low pressure system. The new data this morning has nudged the rain a little further west. With that, we’ll bump up the rain chances to 40% on Saturday for the beaches. For now, we’ll keep rain chances at 30% for inland areas Sunday. We’re feeling more and more confident that Saturday will be rain-free for any weekend plans.

The confidence in the forecast this weekend still remains low. We've bumped rain chances up to...
The confidence in the forecast this weekend still remains low. We've bumped rain chances up to 40% for the Grand Strand with the latest data this morning. It's still not a FOR SURE forecast. Lots of changes to come.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and frosty early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Cold and frosty night, chilly and sunny week
MGN Online
Coroner: 14 and 16-year-old killed in Florence crash with stolen pickup truck
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
WAYNE POWELL
Suspect arrested in Lake City bank robbery; hold lifted for 2 nearby schools
Tyler Doyle's Aunt holds a hand painted photo gifted from close family friends, Tony and...
‘I’m never going to stop fighting’: Family of missing boater hopeful as SLED joins investigation

Latest News

Cold and frosty early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Cold and frosty night, chilly and sunny week
Strong storms Sunday night into Monday morning blew over the fence at Midway Memorial Park in...
Myrtle Beach tennis courts closed due to strong wind damage
The EF-1 tornado was on the ground for about four minutes in the Town of Garner.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Wake County, no injuries reported
After a noisy night that left thousands of customers without power, crews worked hard to get...
FIRST ALERT: Power restored after strong winds overnight, calmer forecast ahead