FIRST ALERT: Chilly & sunny week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a chilly & frosty morning. This is all ahead of the week filled with cool days and cold nights.

TODAY

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to warm up the car this morning. The kids will need the coat at the bus stop this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s for inland areas and low-mid 30s across the Grand Strand.

Grab the coat or heavier jacket for the kids today. It's a CHILLY morning. (WMBF)

Temperatures will struggle, but eventually climb into the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon hours under sunny skies.

Highs will climb into the middle 50s today for the beaches. We'll see temperatures a couple degrees colder along the I-95 corridor. (WMBF)

STAYING BELOW NORMAL

A clear and chilly weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 50s each day. The warmest day of the week arrives Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. A back door cold front will reenforce a colder shot of air, dropping highs back into the low-mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Highs will struggle and we will stay in the 50s for the entire work week. (WMBF)

Each night will see temperatures drop into the 30s with several nights below freezing and more frost on the way. The coldest night of the week arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning, where everyone should be below freezing.

Frost will be widespread Wednesday morning and Friday morning. Frost will likely be patchy and more confined to the inland areas Thursday and Saturday morning. (WMBF)

NEXT BIG WEATHER-MAKER

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then move across Florida. The track and strength of this system is still very uncertain. If it tracks more north and into the Carolinas, then an increasingly wet and windy forecast is likely for Sunday. If the system stays mainly out to sea, then only minimal rain chances are expected. Here’s just a look at the two main scenarios we are watching.

All eyes will be on our next weather maker and a developing low pressure system. The difference in models keeps the confidence low for both Sunday & Monday. (WMBF)

We wish we could nail down the weekend forecast for you at this point, but we still need more time. Models continue to struggle with the strength, speed & placement of this incoming low pressure system. The new data this morning has nudged the rain a little further west. With that, we’ll bump up the rain chances to 40% on Saturday for the beaches. For now, we’ll keep rain chances at 30% for inland areas Sunday. We’re feeling more and more confident that Saturday will be rain-free for any weekend plans.

The confidence in the forecast this weekend still remains low. We've bumped rain chances up to 40% for the Grand Strand with the latest data this morning. It's still not a FOR SURE forecast. Lots of changes to come. (WMBF)

