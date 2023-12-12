Experience Christmas at the L.W. Paul living History Farm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Experience life on the family farm in Horry County from 1900-1955 at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm!

Join them on December 16th from 9 AM until 12 PM to see how the farm family would have prepared for the Christmas season

Visit the farmhouse to see seasonal activities including cooking on the wood burning stove and decorating the Christmas tree.

They’ll also have activities for children and a variety of demonstrations throughout the Farm!

For more information, please contact the L. W. Paul Living History Farm at 843-915-5321.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.