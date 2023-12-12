Submit a Tip
EV battery factory expansion to create 450 new jobs in Florence County

AESC announced it's expanding its Florence County electric vehicle gigafactory.
AESC announced it's expanding its Florence County electric vehicle gigafactory.(Source: AESC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new company in Florence County is adding even more jobs thanks to a multi-million dollar major expansion.

AESC, an electric vehicle battery technology company that already has a facility in Florence County, announced on Tuesday it’s expanding its state-of-the-art battery cell facility.

The $810 million investment will create 450 new jobs.

This is on top of the original $810 million investment that was announced back in December 2022 which created 1,170 jobs.

The total investment from the company is $1.62 billion and 1,620 new jobs for Florence County.

“The expansion of AESC is a testament to our community’s business-friendly environment that supports growth and innovation. I am confident AESC will continue to be an impactful and inclusive member of our community. The 450 new jobs created by this announcement will provide increased opportunities for our citizens and help move Florence forward for generations to come,” said Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.

AESC will supply battery cells to BMW to be used in the next generation of electric vehicle models which are produced in Spartanburg.

Construction is already underway on the gigafactory located at the Florence Global Technology and Commerce Park.

It’s expected to be completed and operations underway by 2026.

Those who are interested in positions with the company can CLICK HERE to learn more.

