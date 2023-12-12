DHEC reports first child flu-related death in S.C. this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health department delivered tragic news during the holiday season.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the state’s first flu-related death involving a child this season, which started on Oct. 1.

DHEC said the child was from the Upstate region.

“We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations. It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

Bell said with the holiday season, many people are planning to take part in holiday parties or gatherings with families. She said the best way to protect yourself and loved ones is by getting vaccinated.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

Low or no-cost flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment.

CLICK HERE to find the nearest location or call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.

