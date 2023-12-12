Deputies seize nearly 1,000 grams of suspected fentanyl at Georgetown County home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A search of a Georgetown County home turned up nearly 1,300 grams of drugs, according to deputies.

Deputies executed the search warrant on Friday at a home along Mercer Avenue where they said they found 979 grams of suspected fentanyl, 223 grams of suspected cocaine and 70 grams of suspected marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said that due to the evidence being contaminated by fentanyl, extra precautions were taken and the processing of the drugs was completed on Monday.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Miguel Archie and 33-year-old Malcolm Archie in the case.

Malcolm Archie, Miguel Archie (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

The two face several charges including trafficking fentanyl and trafficking cocaine.

Both are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

