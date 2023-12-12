Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Deputies seize nearly 1,000 grams of suspected fentanyl at Georgetown County home

Georgetown County deputies found 979 grams of suspected fentanyl, 223 grams of suspected...
Georgetown County deputies found 979 grams of suspected fentanyl, 223 grams of suspected cocaine and 70 grams of suspected marijuana inside a home on Friday.(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -  A search of a Georgetown County home turned up nearly 1,300 grams of drugs, according to deputies.

Deputies executed the search warrant on Friday at a home along Mercer Avenue where they said they found 979 grams of suspected fentanyl, 223 grams of suspected cocaine and 70 grams of suspected marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said that due to the evidence being contaminated by fentanyl, extra precautions were taken and the processing of the drugs was completed on Monday.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Miguel Archie and 33-year-old Malcolm Archie in the case.

Malcolm Archie, Miguel Archie
Malcolm Archie, Miguel Archie(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

The two face several charges including trafficking fentanyl and trafficking cocaine.

Both are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and frosty early Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Cold and frosty night, chilly and sunny week
MGN Online
Coroner: 14 and 16-year-old killed in Florence crash with stolen pickup truck
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Tyler Doyle's Aunt holds a hand painted photo gifted from close family friends, Tony and...
‘I’m never going to stop fighting’: Family of missing boater hopeful as SLED joins investigation
WAYNE POWELL
Suspect arrested in Lake City bank robbery; hold lifted for 2 nearby schools

Latest News

Daniel Ravion Jones, 26, of Sylvania, Georgia, is charged with attempted murder and possession...
Georgia man charged in 2022 Florence drive-by shooting that left 1 hurt
George Rowell
Horry County police capture larceny suspect hiding under leaves
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
It is still unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
‘Major’ crash impacting Florence County traffic clears