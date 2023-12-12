Construction of two Carolina Forest elementary schools under budget, committee says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest details for two long-awaited and much-needed new Carolina Forest Elementary schools were provided during Monday’s Horry County Schools facilities committee meeting.

“We’re looking to have shovels in the ground in February 2024,” said Joe Burch, coordinator of capital projects for the district.

The original budget for the yet-to-be-named schools is $128 million, but projected costs have it currently at just under $124 million.

“I think we want to lock the subcontractors in now, so they can get in line for this job,” said Burch.

The next step in the process would be to obtain the necessary permits from the county, which would need to be approved.

The committee commended the information that the project so far is under budget.

“We were able to leverage things that we could buy in large quantities like steel and we may have a few more savings, we’re still talking,” said Burch.

During the HCS Board meeting, vice chairman and District 10 representative Neil James gave the facilities report.

“I’m very pleased to say the guaranteed maximum price is $123,744,737,” said James.

Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

“If all goes well, somewhere in the February time frame,” said James.

The district is hoping to officially open its doors by August 2025.

