Champion Autism Network host’s Sensory Friendly Family Fun Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bring your family to Myrtle Beach to experience a Sensory Friendly Family Fun Weekend with Champion Autism Network and the Autism Travel Club Autism Ready businesses!

Affordable accommodations at The Crown Reef Resort with an indoor waterpark, an opening family mixer Friday evening, Ripley’s Aquarium Saturday morning, sensory-friendly jump for joy at Big Air Sunday morning, and instrument petting zoo and sensory-friendly performance by the Long Bay Symphony Sunday afternoon.

Visit Champion Autism Network’s website for more details!

