CCU’s Tyler Thigpen among group of 10 named to SC Athletic Hall of Fame

The group will be enshrined in ceremonies on May 20.(Source: CCU Athletics)
By The Associated Press and WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, SC (AP/WMBF) - U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover, former Clemson baseball coach Jack Leggett and former Coastal Carolina quarterback Tyler Thigpen were among 10 named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Thigpen was the Chanticleers gunslinger from 2003-06 and led the team to a 30-8 record. As a senior, he threw for 3,296 passing yards and was named Don Hansen’s Weekly Gazette National Offensive Back of the Year, and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Thigpen went on to become the first Big South Conference player to be drafted into the NFL, where he played for seven years.

Glover has won six times on the PGA Tour, including the U.S. Open at Bethpage in 2009. Glover won back-to-back tournaments this season.

Leggett was the Tigers baseball coach from 1994-2015, winning 955 games and making six College World Series appearances.

Former women’s basketball stars Ivory Latta and Allison Feaster were also among the 10.

Latta, from McConnells, won three ACC titles and reached two Final Fours during her career at North Carolina. She finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Feaster, from Chester, played at Harvard, where she led the Crimson to three straight Ivy League titles. Feaster and Harvard became the first-ever No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed with a 71-67 victory over Stanford in the 1998 NCAA Tournament. Feaster had 35 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Others named to the hall were football players Marcus Lattimore of South Carolina and South Carolina State coach Oree Banks; former NBA players Clifford Ray of Union, S.C., and Anthony Johnson from the College of Charleston; and basketball pioneer William Partlow, who led former Booker T. Washington High to six state titles in the 1960s.

Copyright 2023 AP/WMBF. All rights reserved.

