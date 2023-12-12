Submit a Tip
Carolina Shores Acceleration Academy can help your student year-round in person or at home

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At Carolina Shores Acceleration Academy, they offer a blended learning model that allows students to work in person and at home, year-round.

They have extended on-site hours to help students focus on one course at a time and can complete coursework around their schedule.

When working from home, students can receive remote support to help keep them on track in their courses.

Their unique approach meets each student where they are and provides them the support they need.

