Survey shows significant drop for Myrtle Beach gas prices this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drivers at the pump are getting an early Christmas gift.

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 15.3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.76 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach was priced on Sunday at $2.60 per gallon, and the most expensive was $3.41 per gallon, an 81-cent difference.

It’s not only Myrtle Beach, as gas prices around the nation and the Carolinas are seeing drops, too.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays.”

Prices in South Carolina are down 8.8 cents from last week for an average of $2.80 per gallon. North Carolina sits at $2.94 per gallon after a 7.4 cents drop.

