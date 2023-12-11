Submit a Tip
SCHP: Cyclist dies after crash with truck in Florence Co.

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A cyclist was killed in a late morning crash in Florence County Monday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:52 a.m. on Williston Road near U.S. Highway 76. Both the driver of a Toyota Tacoma and the cyclist were traveling northbound on Williston Road when they collided.

The cyclist was taken by EMS to McLeod Regional Medical Center but died from their injuries.

Florence County Coroner’s Office has not yet released details about the victim.

