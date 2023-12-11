Ripley’s Aquarium Festival of Trees is a holiday tradition for the entire family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ripley’s Festival of Trees exhibit proudly celebrates the heritage and diversity of these Great United States.

They’re all decked out in their finest, and they’ve added holiday warmth and sparkle to every corner.

The themed trees are adorned in decorations and ornaments representing each of our 55 great states and territories.

Our own South Carolina tree is over 18-feet-tall and features seashells, magnolias, golf balls, and Coastal, Clemson, and USC representation!

