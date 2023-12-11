Pembroke Middle School student suspended after gun found in backpack, district says

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - A Pembroke Middle School student is facing a suspension after administrators found a gun in his backpack at school on Monday, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The 15-year-old student was suspended after a tip from another student led school administrators to search the boy’s backpack.

“We commend the student who bravely reported information about the weapon to school administration. The tip allowed school administration to respond quickly and remove the weapon from the student’s possession,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey.

The gun was not loaded and no one was injured.

The student who had the gun in his possession will now face a 10-day suspension.

“As required by law, a student who brings or possesses a firearm or destructive device on school property or at a school-sponsored event must be suspended for 365 days, unless the superintendent modifies, in writing, the required 365-day suspension for an individual student on a case-by-case basis,” according to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Policy 4333.

The student’s name will no be released due to his age.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.