NWS: Tornado touched down in Wake County, no injuries reported

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tornado touched down just outside of Raleigh during Sunday’s storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

A damage survey conducted on Sunday afternoon revealed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Town of Garner, which is just south of Raleigh in Wake County.

The NWS’s report said the tornado was on the ground for about four minutes, beginning at 12:28 p.m. Maximum wind speeds reached about 110 mph, and the twister left a trail about a mile and a half long.

“Most of the damage was associated with snapped and uprooted trees, and some subsequent building damage due to trees falling on several structures,” the report said.

The NWS said no injuries or deaths were reported following the tornado.

Other reports also indicated that the storm downed powerlines and damaged the roofs of several homes.

Earlier this year, not too far from Garner, an EF-3 tornado touched down in parts of Nash and Edgecombe counties. That tornado ripped apart homes and severely damaged a Pfizer facility near Rocky Mount. Officials said at least 16 people were hurt in that storm.

