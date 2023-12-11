Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

NWS: Tornado touched down in Wake County, no injuries reported

The EF-1 tornado was on the ground for about four minutes in the Town of Garner.
The EF-1 tornado was on the ground for about four minutes in the Town of Garner.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tornado touched down just outside of Raleigh during Sunday’s storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

A damage survey conducted on Sunday afternoon revealed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Town of Garner, which is just south of Raleigh in Wake County.

The NWS’s report said the tornado was on the ground for about four minutes, beginning at 12:28 p.m. Maximum wind speeds reached about 110 mph, and the twister left a trail about a mile and a half long.

“Most of the damage was associated with snapped and uprooted trees, and some subsequent building damage due to trees falling on several structures,” the report said.

The NWS said no injuries or deaths were reported following the tornado.

Other reports also indicated that the storm downed powerlines and damaged the roofs of several homes.

Earlier this year, not too far from Garner, an EF-3 tornado touched down in parts of Nash and Edgecombe counties. That tornado ripped apart homes and severely damaged a Pfizer facility near Rocky Mount. Officials said at least 16 people were hurt in that storm.

Related: Recovery begins after tornado leaves path of destruction in eastern NC

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a look at the strong winds from the overnight cold front.
FIRST ALERT: Power restored after strong winds overnight, calmer forecast ahead
Crews respond to pair of Horry County crashes, injuries reported
‘Pay It Forward’: North Myrtle Beach café helps those in need
Police: Stolen vehicle involved in Florence crash, serious injuries reported
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

It happened at 2:10 a.m. on I-95 South near the 197-mile marker.
2 killed in Pee Dee crash after car crossed interstate, hit tree, troopers say
Here's a look at the strong winds from the overnight cold front.
FIRST ALERT: Power restored after strong winds overnight, calmer forecast ahead
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 15.3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.76 per...
Survey shows significant drop for Myrtle Beach gas prices this past week
WMBF News at 11
Serious injuries reported after Saturday crash in Florence