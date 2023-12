NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston Police officer made a surprising find inside a dumpster while working off-duty.

Ptl. Dontavis Jones found a four-week-old kitten all alone.

Jones took the kitten to Charleston Animal Society for a health check and decided to adopt it.

He named the kitten Tabby Rashard Jones.

