Myrtle Beach tennis courts closed due to strong wind damage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some tennis lovers may have to find another place to play on Monday.

The tennis courts at Myrtle Beach’s Midway Memorial Park are closed because strong winds blew over part of the fence.

Crews went out Monday morning to assess the damage and determine what will need to be fixed.

But pickleball lovers, don’t worry.

The fence around the pickleball courts is not damaged, and folks can play on the court.

