Judge sentences former Pennsylvania police officer who shared child porn from Conway home

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Pennsylvania police officer will spend the next five years in federal prison for distributing child porn.

Douglas Perdick, 47, of Allentown, Pennsylvania was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty to the distribution of child sex abuse materials back in August.

Evidence showed that back in Nov. 2020, an FBI online covert employee gained access to a group on a mobile app while working undercover.

The FBI agent saw a link that was posted by another user, which led to a folder containing multiple videos of child porn. It was discovered through the investigation that the user was Perdick.

The FBI then obtained the IP address used by Perdick to share the child porn and the IP address was linked to his home in Conway.

The FBI executed a search warrant of the Conway home and during the search warrant execution, Perdick admitted to sharing child porn from his phone multiple times.

“The production and distribution of child sex abuse materials is egregious child exploitation,” said Adair F. Boroughs, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. “We will prosecute those who put our children at risk.”

On top of the five-year sentence, Perdick will have a lifetime of court supervision and will pay $9,000 in restitution to the victims.

