2 Florence County schools placed ‘on hold’ while deputies search for suspect

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Florence School District Three schools are on hold while deputies search for a suspect.

The district has placed J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School and Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High School on hold while authorities look for a bank robbery suspect in the area of the schools.

The district says there is no threat to the students and staff.

A school being placed on hold means that the school continues with its normal schedule but no visitors are allowed to enter the building.

We have reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Police Department to get more information on the bank robbery and where it took place. They are working to get us information.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

